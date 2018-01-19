Broad daylight robbery on Galashiels’ Black Path

A lone man was attacked and robbed by three men wearing dark hoodies in broad daylight on the Black Path in Galashiels on Monday, January 15.

The incident happened at approximately 12.30pm, when a 25-year-old man was walking along the Black Path, near ASDA.

He was approached by three unknown men, one of whom assaulted him.

The attack caused a number of items to drop from the 25-year-old’s pockets, which were then picked up and taken by the three men, who were last seen walking away from the town centre, towards Langlee.

The 25-year-old sustained a head injury, but he did not require medical attention.

Police were contacted and CID officers are now investigating.

The suspects are described as being in their mid-20s and wearing dark clothing, including hooded tops. Two of the men were wearing hats and all three spoke with local accents.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Halls of Galashiels CID said: “This was a frightening attack on a lone man, who subsequently had a number of items stolen from him.

“We are eager to trace the three men responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Black Path area around lunchtime on Monday, January 15, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 1347 of January 15, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.