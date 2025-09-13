Bridge works on A68 mean overnight closures and temporary lights

Overnight road closures are planned at the two bridges on the A68.

​Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is set to refurbish two bridges on the A68 in the Scottish Borders this autumn.

Works to re-waterproof the deck on Townfoot Bridge, which carries the A68 over the Jed Water in Jedburgh, will begin on Monday, September 29.

Similar works will then begin on Monday, October 6, on Galadean Bridge, which carries the A68 over the Leader Water approximately three miles north of Earlston.

Both projects are anticipated to last until the middle of December and will require various phases of traffic management, including 24/7 temporary traffic lights and occasional full overnight closures, coordinated so that they do not take place at both locations on the same night.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “This programme of refurbishment work is key to ensuring the structural integrity and durability of these two bridges, extending their service lives for many years to come.

“The works have been planned to minimise disruption to road users as far as possible, however some delays are to be expected due to temporary traffic lights, especially during peak times.

“Some full closures of the A68 are essential for the safety of motorists and our workforce. These will be limited to overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience and understanding and request that they fully comply with these temporary traffic management measures to ensure our workers can go home safely to their families each day.”

The first overnight closure at Townfoot Bridge in Jedburgh is planned for the night of Monday, September 29, between 8.30pm and 6.30am. A diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be signposted in both directions, adding around 10 miles and 15 minutes to affected journeys.

Further closures are planned for October 25, 26, and 27; and November 24 and 25.

The first overnight closure at Galadean Bridge is planned for the night of Monday, October 6, between 8.30pm and 6.30am. The diversion route will add an estimated nine miles and 15 minutes to affected journeys.

Further closures are expected on October 28, 29, and 30; and November 17 and 18.

All works are dependent on the weather and the existing condition of the structures, which can’t be fully understood until works commence and intrusive investigations are carried out. As such, the programme of works is subject to postponement, cancellation or rearrangement of dates.