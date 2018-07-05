Braw Lads’ Gathering: All the photos

Here’s your chance to relive one of the best Gala Days in recent years ... by going through the catalogue of photos from our man Alwyn Johnston.

Saturday’s excellent weather brought the crowds out in droves, the river was low enough to cross for the first time in a while, the family-oriented entertainment in the Bank Street Gardens was extremely popular and, of course, Braw Lad Greg Kelly and Braw Lass Kimberley O’May proved to be excellent ambassadors for their town.

Read the report and watch the video by clicking here.

Click on the photo or the link above to enter the gallery and have a Braw old time!