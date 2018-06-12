Braw Lad and Lass ready to get on their bikes then make a splash

The Braw Lads’ Gathering’s programme of events continues next week with the Braw Lads’ bike ride this Sunday, June 17

Cyclists should meet at Galafoot at 2pm to proceed via Boleside along the cycle path before returning to Galafoot around 3pm.

Prizes will be awarded to the oldest and youngest riders and it is recommended that helmets are worn.

This is followed by the swimming gala next Tuesday, June 19 in Galashiels Swimming Pool from 6.30pm.

School children aged eight and above can compete for points for their school with the winning school being presented with the Douglas Brown Trophy by the Braw Lad and Braw Lass.

Children wishing to compete should contact their school or the swimming pool.

Admission for spectators is by donation.