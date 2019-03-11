Bowling the opposition over at Hawick

Helen Moffat, Enid Cruikshank and Gweyn Williamson – winners of the Roxburghshire SWI federation carpet bowls competition held at Hawick’s Evergreen Hall last Saturday.

There will be a federation show meeting held at the Jedburgh Thistle clubrooms on Monday, March 11, beginning at 7pm.

Competitions for the spring rally on Monday, May 20: jug of flowers, knitted wrist warmers, three fairy cakes, photograph – ‘spring’. Institute entries – two Aberdeen butteries and a decorated flower pot (maximum size 8 inches).

Anyone interested in joining the SWI should get in touch with Ann Redpath (01573 440268).