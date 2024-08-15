Borders Youth Theatre receives £10,250 boost

The Duke and Duchess of Roxburghe are pictured with some of the participants at a Borders Youth Theatre workshop in Selkirk. Photo: Paul Dodds.

​Borders Youth Theatre (BYT), is ready for its next act after receiving a £10,250 funding boost from the Fallago Environment Fund.

The Fund shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir hills with communities across the region, assisting projects that enhance the region’s cultural, natural and built heritage. This latest grant will contribute to Borders Youth Theatre’s core expenditure over the next 12 months on costs including workshop staffing and venue hire.

The organisation’s activities are highly valued by its participants, allowing them to gain new life skills and experiences through the medium of drama. They learn theatre skills and cooperative working and also meet other young people from different, often remote rural areas of the Borders. Many participants go on to use the transferable skills they have learned to develop their career paths, with several having successfully embarked on professional careers in theatre arts.

The Fallago Environment Fund is supported by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF Renewables UK.

Speaking on behalf of the Fund, Her Grace, The Duchess of Roxburghe said: “We believe that Borders Youth Theatre plays a hugely important role in the cultural life of young people across the Scottish Borders, supporting their personal development by using drama to teach them confidence and transferable life skills in a fun and welcoming environment. We’re delighted that funds generated by the Fallago Rig windfarm are being used to help continue this important work.”

Borders Youth Theatre is managed by a team of volunteer trustees. The organisation has no premises and contracts professional workshop leaders as required.

BYT Chair, Susan Stewart, said; “We’re extremely grateful to the Fallago Environment Fund for this grant. As an organisation, Borders Youth Theatre is facing increasing cost pressures, particularly following the recent withdrawal of long-term grant support from LiveBorders. While this award covers a large proportion of the costs of the next 12 months of workshops, we will continue our fundraising efforts as we seek to ensure the future of this important community resource.”