Borders youngsters brought to book by Gruffalo author Julia

Bestselling children’s author Julie Donaldson has been visiting Borders schools and libraries as part of this year’s Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the annual tour, Julia, accompanied by husband Malcolm, called in at Galashiels and Eyemouth libraries and St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Selkirk and Tweedbank Primary School, as well as Eyemouth and Chirnside primaries in Berwickshire.

Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson with Molly Inglis, a P3 pupil at Tweedbank Primary School.

She led sessions retelling stories of hers chosen by the youngsters, also singing songs and helping them design props.

The London-born 69-year-old, children’s laureate from 2011 to 2013, is best known for The Gruffalo, her 13 million-plus-selling 1999 picture book illustrated by Axel Scheffler, but it is only one of more than 180 books she has written over the course of a career stretching back to 1993.

Her other books include 1993’s A Squash and a Squeeze, 2000’s Monkey Puzzle, 2002’s Room on the Broom, 2004’s The Gruffalo’s Child, 2007’s Tiddler and 2008’s Stick Man.