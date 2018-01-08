Borders youngsters book themselves prizes

More than 200 entries were received for the Live Borders Libraries Design a Library Card Competition.

Children were invited to create designs for the new membership cards and the prize-giving ceremony took place at Galashiels library.

Norman Given, Live Borders library supervisor, presented the 12 winners with their prizes, pictured, and the artistic creations will now be reproduced as real library card.

He said: “The library service has asked children to design bookmarks in the past, and received a huge amount of fabulous entries, so we decided to ask youngsters to design new cards this time around – and we’re glad we did as it proved really popular.”

Winners: Erin Fulton, age 13, Peebles; Eden Moseley, 9, Glenormiston; Megan Cromie, 11, Seth Thomas, 12, Morven Peace, 12, joint entry from Lauder; Rebecca Anderson, 10, Earlston; Ellen Roper, 11, Traquair; Grace Wheal, 10, Redpath; Angus Santini, 7, Lauder; Lucy Bannister, 10, Peebles; Kitty Young, 5, Innerleithen; Emilia Abram, 4, Innerleithen.