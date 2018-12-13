Borders Weather: Snow and ice warning as blizzards set to hit

A yellow warning has been issued for snow in the Borders as the Met Office says most of Scotland could face disruption.

The warning is in place between midday on Saturday and 10am on Sunday this week, with blizzards possible.

There has been a warning that blizzards could hit.

The Met Office says heavy snow and blizzards may develop across Scotland and northern England with a risk of freezing rain in places.

Forecasters added that it could mean possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The Met Office said: “There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

“The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

“2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm.”

It marks the first major snowfall since the Beast From The East earlier this year, which saw much of the country grind to a halt amid the first ever red warning for snow.