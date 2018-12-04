Borders weather: Alert over high winds set to batter Scotland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for later this week, with most of Scotland set to be hit by strong winds.

The Borders is among the areas which is forecast to experience very strong winds, with a yellow warning currently in place between 3am on Friday morning, and midnight shortly before Saturday.

Friday will see strong winds hit the area. Picture: John Devlin

The Met Office says the weather could cause disruption, with road, rail, air and ferry services possibly affected.

It says there may be longer journey times and cancellations possible, while some roads and bridges may close.