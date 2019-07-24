Borders train halted and police called after fight breaks out

British Transport Police and officers from Police Scotland had to be called after a fight broke out on a Borders-bound train on Saturday evening.

The incident happened on the 9.56pm train from Edinburgh Waverley to Tweedbank, which had been delayed due to a driver delay.

The train had to be stopped after a scuffle broke out between two men shortly after the Borders-bound service left Waverley station. The train was halted at Gorebridge, where police escorted the pair from the carriage.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

A spokeswoman from the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Gorebridge station at 10.40pm on Saturday, July 20, following reports of a disturbance.

“Officers attended and two men had their details taken pending further enquiries.

“There were no injuries reported and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 703 on July. 20, 2019.”

Later on that same evening other passengers experienced cancellations and delays.

Overcrowding on the last two services of the evening was put down to an increase in passengers heading south after The Proclaimers played Edinburgh Castle that night.