Borders traders warned to be on alert for fake £50 notes

Shopkeepers in the Borders are being warned to be on the alert for fake Bank of Ireland £50 notes after several were given to traders in Galashiels this week.

All the incidents of counterfeit notes being tendered on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 23 and 24, are believed by police to be linked.

Officers investigating the incidents want to trace three women for questioning.

One is described as white, in her late twenties or early thirties and of large build, with blonde hair worn in a ponytail and an Irish accent. She was wearing a fur-lined jacket with a white top underneath, dark jeans and dark boots.

Another is said to be white, in her late teens to mid-twenties and of slim build, also with blonde hair in a ponytail and an Irish accent, She too was wearing a fur-lined jacket but with faded blue jeans ripped at the front and white trainers.

The third woman is described as being tanned, with mid-length dark hair, aged 30 to 40, of average build and around 5ft 2in tall.

Constable Claire White, of Galashiels police station, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about these individuals or who can otherwise assist us with our investigation.

“We would also advise retail workers to remain vigilant when provided with a £50 note and have a colleague or manager also check the note for authenticity. If you’re unsure, do not accept a note.”

Anyone able to help police catch the culprits is asked to call them on 101, quoting incident number 2,434 of January 24.