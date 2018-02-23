Borders traders being warned to be on alert for fake £50 notes

Traders in the Borders are being warned to be on the alert for fake banknotes.

That warning has been issued by police after counterfeit currency was used three times in a single day this week in Peebles.

Two men used fake £50 Bank of Ireland notes to pay for goods at the Costa cafe in High Street and the town’s two petrol stations, the BP garage in Edinburgh Road and the Esso garage in Innerleithen Road, on Wednesday, February 21.

The first suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, tall and thin. He was wearing a blue ribbed and padded jacket, jeans and tan-coloured footwear, and he was carrying a Costa bag.

The second suspect, also white and in his early 20s, was wearing a white and black zipped tracksuit top, white T-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers. He was also carrying a Costa bag.

Both men are said to have had Irish accents.

Constable Liam Myers, of Galashiels police station, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about these individuals or who can otherwise assist us with our investigation.

“We would also advise retail workers to remain vigilant when provided with a £50 note and have a colleague or manager also check the note for authenticity.

“If you’re unsure, do not accept a note as payment and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Galashiels police station via 101, quoting incident number 1,267 of February 21, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.