Borders students take woodland walk work in their stride

Borders College students on a skills for learning and work programme got involved in making improvements to the woodland walk at Abbotsford House as part of their John Muir Award.

The award is an environmental scheme for people of all backgrounds which aims to encourage them to connect with, enjoy and care for wild places.

Borders College and Abbotsford House enjoy a strong working relationship, with the latter regularly providing work placements for students and apprentices.

Beginning in October last year, the group worked for six weeks alongside Abbotsford estate ranger Tim Owen (previously a lecturer at the college) to help build a bridge on new woodland paths, as well as clear the waterfall – a feature thought to have been installed on the estate by Sir Walter Scott.

The public can see the work the students have put in when the Abbotsford estate gardens reopen on March 1.

z Pictured, from left: students Matthew McDonald, Scott Goodfellow, Logan Bell, Robert Frew, Danielle Cairns, Scott Goodfellow, Jonavan Barnes (lecturer), Matthew Tunnock and Darren Mould; inset, the bridge they helped build.