Borders student’s design feeds into disaster-relief needs

An MA interior design student from Heriot-Watt’s School of Textiles and Design, based in Galashiels, has scooped a top award.

Chung Hang Chiu, pictured, won first prize in the ‘Winner of the Industry Award’ category for his design which was based around ‘Eat, Share, Live’. This was part of the 2018 RSA Student Design Awards (SDA). The category brief was to design an inclusive, sociable and multi-generational kitchen space that works for all age groups.

The student won the award for his ‘United Kitchen’ – a self-assembly domestic use or disaster relief sociable kitchen with a rotatable and height-adjustable table.

He explained: “The design works in two ways, either for use in a normal family home or within a disaster relief area. The self-ensemble edge to the design is very important to a disaster zone, meaning this type of kitchen can be set up, moved and reused anywhere.”

More than 700 students from 27 countries submitted their work to the competition. Their proposals were judged by leading designers and industry experts in a rigorous two-stage process – anonymous offline shortlisting, followed by face-to-face interviews with finalists.