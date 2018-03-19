Borders student Duncan Sim still missing despite search efforts now entering fifth day

A Borders student is still missing despite a search for him having been under way for four days.

Duncan Sim, a first-year chemistry student at St Andrews University in Fife, was reported missing following a night out in the town last Wednesday, March 14.

The 19-year-old, from Duns, was last seen in the town’s Old Station Road at 11.15pm after socialising with friends at Madras College’s rugby club.

The teenager, a resident of the university’s Agnes Blackadder Hall, is described as white, 6ft tall and of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt and a blue and white tie.

Among the search parties deployed to track him down, in vain so far, was one organised by Duns Rugby Club, and helicopter crews have also been looking for him along the North Sea coast.

Sergeant Sharon Holmes, of Fife police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact St Andrews police station via 101, quoting incident number 2,987 of March 15.