Train services on the Borders Railway have just returned to normal after a vehicle hit a bridge at Newcraighall station earlier this morning.

Services were suspended until the bridge had been examined, during which passengers were able to use their train tickets on buses.

A spokesperson for Scotrail tweeted: “We do realise how frustrating cancellations and alterations can be and we only ever do this as a last resort to ensure no further disruption on the line.”