Borders players show they are the Masters

Scottish Masters hockey players, including several from the Borders, travelled to Durham at the weekend to start their campaign for 2019, playing against the North of England.

Borders players were in the Over 50s, O55s and O60s groups, while O40s and O45s were also represented.

The O50s featured Carolyn Allison (Duns) and Jackie Wilson (Hawick).

On Saturday, they lost 1-0 – a disappointing start, but they stepped up a gear on Sunday, bouncing back to win 3-0. Jackie Wilson scored a fantastic goal from open play, contributing to their convincing win.

Ex-international Janet Jack (Ancrum) helped the O55s to resounding wins on both days – 5-1 on Saturday and 7-0 on Sunday.

Excellent preparations, with lots of goals, gave the team confidence moving forward. Janet (pictured) said there were still lots of areas to work on – in particular, set pieces.

The O60s, captained by Charlotte Barrett (Gala), with team mate Moira Anderson (Duns), lost both weekend games, which was a disappointing start. But many lessons were learned.

North of England are very strong and both games were played at great pace, with England getting the majority of their goals from penalty corners. Scotland will be working on fitness and set pieces in preparation for their tournament in Holland in two weeks’ time.