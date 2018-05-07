Borders MSP’s borrowed dog nearly has its day

Borders MSP Christine Grahame was runner-up in this year’s Holyrood Dog of the Year competition with a Pomeranian called Chloe borrowed for the day from the Dogs Trust.

The winner was of the contest, organised by the trust and the Kennel Club, was Leo, a three-month-old cocker spaniel belonging to Maurice Golden, a Tory list MSP for West of Scotland.

Ms Grahame, 73, said: “The competition was great fun, and although Chloe came second, her big prize is that she’s going to a loving home very soon.”

“I couldn’t be happier for her. If people didn’t want her, I’d find it very hard not to take her home myself.”

The judging panel was made up of Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden, Kennel Club health and breeder services manager Bill Lambert and last year’s winner, South Scotland SNP list MSP Emma Harper.

Paula said: “This is our second Holyrood Dog of the Year competition, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome, with so many MSPs taking part.

“It was an incredibly tough decision, and whilst Leo scooped first prize, Chloe was a very close second.

“Chloe and Christine stood out amongst the others and they should be proud of their placing.

“We would like to thank all the MSPs and the dogs for taking part.”

Bill added: “Congratulations to Chloe and Christine for placing second at Holyrood today.

“It was a really close competition, and the pair seemed to have an instant bond which really impressed the judges.

“All the MSPs and their dogs who took part were worthy winners, and the competition is a fantastic way to raise awareness of the issues affecting man’s best friend today and highlights the unique relationships between MSPs and their dogs.

“We wish Chloe all the best for the year ahead, reigning as one of Scotland’s top dogs.”

In third place was Alfie, a beagle owned by Mark Griffin, a Labour list MSP for Central Scotland.