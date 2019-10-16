Borders MSP fears new car park tax could drive up cost of commuting

Scottish Government plans to allow councils to tax workplace car parks could drive up the cost of living for Borderers commuting to Edinburgh, fears one of the region’s’ two constituency MSPs.

It will do nothing of the sort, however, as it will leave bosses rather than their staff out of pocket, according to the other.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton has denounced the forthcoming workplace car-parking levy, approved at Holyrood last Thursday as part of a transport bill, as “nonsensical” and “ludicrous”.

The ruling Scottish national Party agreed to back the levy proposals in return for the Green Party helping get its latest budget passed, and they could see employers being charged an annual tax by councils based on how many parking spaces they provide for their workforce.

How much it would cost is unknown as yet, but there is speculation that it would be along the same lines as a similar scheme already up and running south of the border in Nottingham and charge employers offering more than 10 parking spaces £415 a year for each of them.

Scottish Borders Council has already ruled out introducing such a tax here, but Mrs Hamilton fears those among the estimated 3,300 daily commuters travelling to Edinburgh for work going by car could be affected.

“This move by the SNP punishes hard-working commuters to Edinburgh and is completely nonsensical,” said the Conservative MSP.

“The SNP have teamed up with the Green Party to tax people to park at work, which is simply ludicrous and poorly thought through, given that it could affect commuters from outside the city.

“The SNP constantly shirk their responsibility to properly fund councils and instead make them tax their citizens more in order to make up for the shortfall.

“Yet again we see the out-of-touch SNP government with their anti-business agenda implementing dodgy policies”.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame disagrees, however.

“It should be stressed that Scottish Borders Council have already stated they will not be introducing a workplace parking levy, which I agree with,” said the SNP MSP.

“This would not be the right measure for more rural areas, and nationally all NHS hospitals and properties are also exempt.

“The transport bill does not impose the levy – it just gives councils, amongst other things, the power to impose one if they judge it would be the appropriate thing to do for their locality once they have made the appropriate assessments.

“This levy, if a council chooses to introduce it, will be imposed on employers, not individuals.

“Any money raised by a council will be theirs, ringfenced to spend on sustainable and public transport improvements in their area – for example, park-and-ride facilities.

“Any decision on this, of course, will be subject to democratic scrutiny by voters at the next local council elections.

“I recognise that many Borderers commute into Edinburgh and have concerns about the levy being introduced there.

“The levy is imposed on employers not employees, so I would hope that if – and it is an if – Edinburgh City Council were to impose a levy, in appropriate circumstances, such as when an employee has no option but to commute, the employer would not pass it on.”

“Ultimately, this move is part of a package of changes to give more powers for local government, decentralising power and allowing decisions to be taken at a local level depending on what is best for that local area, something I thought the Tories supported.

“This is simply scaremongering by Tories who voted against a bill which also seeks to stop pavements being blocked by irresponsible drivers.”