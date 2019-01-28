Borders MP signs up for Holocaust Memorial Day

Borders MP John Lamont took time out from another a busy week in Westminster to sign the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, in doing so pledging his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day took place yesterday (Sunday, January 27), marking the anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, site of the largest mass murder in history.

After signing the book, Mr Lamont said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from the Borders and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.”

He added: “As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors. I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.”

