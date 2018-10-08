Borders MP offers backing to ex-Labour leader fighting libel action over claim of homophobia

Scottish Secretary David Mundell.
Borders MP David Mundell has offered his backing to former Scottish Labour Party leader Kezia Dugdale in a legal battle centred on his homosexuality.

Mr Mundell says he and his son Oliver, a Conservative MSP, would do “anything we can” to help Ms Dugdale contest a £25,000 defamation case brought by blogger Stuart Campbell.

Labour list MSP Kezia Dugdale.

That action was prompted by the Lothian Labour list MSP denouncing a 2017 tweet posted by Mr Campbell about the MP as homophobic in a newspaper column.

Mr Campbell’s tweet described Oliver Mundell as “the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his sexuality sooner”.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, a father of three, came out as gay in 2016.

The 56-year-old, MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale since 2005, says he has provided a witness statement for Ms Dugdale and is prepared to appear in court to back her case if necessary.