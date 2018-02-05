Borders MP going on the run in aid of rugby legend’s charity

Borders MP John Lamont is going the distance as a show of support for Scottish rugby hero Doddie Weir.

The Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP plans to run this year’s London Marathon in aid of two motor neurone disease research charities.

Former international rugby star Doddie Weir.

Proceeds will be split equally between the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, one of two charities set up by the ex-rugby star following his diagnosis with the terminal condition in December 2016, and MND Scotland.

Mr Lamont has set himself a fundraising target of at least £3,000, and he’s already a quarter of the way there with over two months to go, having secured pledges of £775 to date.

The 41-year-old said: “We have all been moved by the way in which Borderer and rugby legend Doddie has reacted to his MND diagnosis, and I wanted to do my bit.

“Running a marathon doesn’t get any easier with age, but I’m getting a huge amount of motivation from being able to raise funds to tackle MND.

“I’ll be pounding the pavements in the Borders over the next few months to get myself as ready as I can be.

“MND is a terrible disease which affects around 5,000 adults in the UK.

“All the money raised will go towards research into preventing and treating MND.”

To donate, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnLamontMND

At least one MP has run in each of the 37 London marathons held since the first one back in 1981, and this year a record number of Parliamentarians will be taking part in the 26-mile road race.

The 2018 London Marathon, the 38th, will be held on Sunday, April 22.

It will be Mr Lamont’s third marathon, following one in New York in 2011, raising more than £2000 for the Borders Osteoporosis Society, and another in Edinburgh in 2012.

He also completed an Ironman Triathlon in 2014.