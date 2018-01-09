Borders MP David Mundell keeps job as Scottish Secretary

Borders MP David Mundell has kept his job as Scottish Secretary following UK Government Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle this week.

The Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP was first given that job by then prime minister David Cameron after the Conservatives’ general election victory in 2015 and has remained in post since Theresa May took office in July 2016.

His reappointment was confirmed on Monday night.

Mr Mundell said: “It has been an honour to serve since May 2015, and I am delighted to have been reappointed as Secretary of State for Scotland.

“My priority at this crucial time remains to ensure that Scotland gets the best possible deal as we leave the European Union.”

His original appointment made the Dumfries-born 55-year-old the second Borders MP to land the role in as many years, following on from then Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Michael Moore’s stint as Scottish secretary from 2010 to 2013.

Mr Mundell was the Tories’ only Scottish MP at the time he was first given the cabinet role, replacing Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, but he since been joined by another dozen, including current Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont.