Borders motorist cleared of A68 crash charges following trial

A motorist accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington road near Leaderfoot has been cleared following a jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Benjamin Gordon, of Nether Blainslie, near Galashiels, had pleaded not guilty to crossing a solid white line while overtaking near the B6360 Gattonside junction on November 29, 2017, and colliding with a car driven by Christopher McKimmie.

The charge had alleged that the resulting crash left both men seriously injured and their vehicles, both Audis, severely damaged.

The 27-year-old was found not guilty on the second day of a trial. He was also cleared of careless driving.