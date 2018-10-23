Borders golf clubs urged to be vigilant after sheds at Hawick and Jedburgh were targeted by burglars

Police are urging golf clubs to be vigilant and ensure that their property is secure after burglars targeted two greenkeeper sheds in one night.

Thieves broke into the shed at Jedburgh Golf Club, and stole petrol and tools on Tuesday night, with an attempted break in at Hawick Golf Club the same night.

Inspector John Scott of Kelso Police Station said: “We would urge golf clubs to check their security and take appropriate steps to keep their property safe.

“Steps to make sheds secure include using sturdy locks and installing CCTV alarms. Any clubs who would like crime prevention advice can contact their local policing team.”

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around golf clubs are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.