Borders General Hospital worker denies stealing money from end-of-life care unit

A health worker has been accused of stealing £350 worth of donations from the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

David Watson pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to the theft in the course of his employment at the only palliative care unit in the Borders.

That offence is alleged to have been committed at the hospital on March 21.

The 36-year-old, of Queen Elizabeth Square, Galashiels, will stand trial on August 14, with an intermediate hearing on July 16.

The money alleged to have been stolen was given to the £4m unit, opened five years ago after a fundraising drive to add to a legacy left by West Linton nurse Margaret Kerr, by well-wishers.