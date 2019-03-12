Borders General Hospital nurse admits causing drunken disturbance at her Newtown home

A hospital nurse involved in a bust-up with her partner at their Newtown home has admitted obstructing police officers called out to deal with her.

Jillian Reid, 41, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to three offences committed at the start of last month.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the amount of wine drunk by the accused, said to have been in a relationship with her partner for eight years, was a cause for concern for her family.

On the day of the offence, she had been drinking alcohol and was angry when her partner was late home.

Mr Fraser said: “He tried to ignore her, but this wound her up even further.”

He said that the partner eventually phoned the police and Reid was heard to be “screaming like a banshee” in the background.

She also called the police to claim she had been assaulted and wanted her partner removed from the house, but when officers arrived she began struggling with them and was abusive towards them on the way to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose while being taken for a check-up.

Mr Fraser said: “She continued to behave in a drunken way on the way to the hospital, calling the female officers f****** b*******s.

“The police knew she worked there and wanted her to calm down, but she continued to shout and swear at the police officers.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the case had had a particular effect on her as her colleagues would have seen her being brought into the hospital by police while in custody.

Sheriff Donald Corke deferred sentence for six months for good behaviour, and the case will recall on September 9.