Borders dog-breeder fined £300 for allowing German shepherds to chase sheep

A dog-breeder has been fined £300 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and ordered to pay £100 compensation after twice allowing her pet German shepherds to escape and worry sheep in a neighbouring field.

Pauline Miller, 53, pleaded guilty to two offences committed near her home at Falside Cottages at Southdean, south of Chesters, on December 30 and February 27.

The court heard that on the first occasion the two dogs were seen running across a field towards a group of rams huddled together and, after being chased off, they jumped a 3ft fence back into Miller’s property.

On the second occasion, the farmer was alerted by barking and saw the two dogs in the field again, this time at the height of lambing season.

A shot was fired from a gun, and one of the dogs was left in pain. The other was said to be very aggressive.

There was no injury to any sheep, the court heard.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley said that the background to the case was a dispute between Miller and the farmer.

She added that a visit was made by a dog control officer, but Miller was not fully responsive to suggestions on how matters should proceed.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client accepted it was her responsibility for the dogs to be kept within her property but on those two occasions their enclosure was insecure.

Miller was fined £150 on each count, as well as being issued with a £100 compensation order.