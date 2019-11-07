Borders councillors Shona Haslam and Euan Jardine in running for national awards

Councillor Shona Haslam.

Council leader Shona Haslam and Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine have been shortlisted for accolades at the Local Government Information Unit’s second councillor awards.

Mrs Haslam, a councillor for Tweeddale East since since May 2017 and leader of the authority since two weeks after that, is a contender for the title of council leader of the year.

Mr Jardine, also voted in for the first time at May 2017’s local elections, is vying to be named as rural community champion.

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine.

The pair, both Conservatives, will find out how they get on at an award ceremony – sponsored by Churches, Charities and Local Authorities Investment Management – being held on Thursday, November 28, at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Unit chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “For the second year running, the LGiU is proud to honour the hard work of councillors across Scotland that so often goes unrecognised.”

“This year’s shortlist showcases the achievements of the best and brightest councillors across Scotland.

“These councillors deliver for their communities in increasingly challenging and hostile times.

“Despite all of that and more, their determination and resolve has left their communities safer, stronger and healthier, thanks to their efforts.

“We would like to congratulate all of those councillors shortlisted and look forward to announcing the winners at the end of November.”