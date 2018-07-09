Borders College students who are taking care of their career prospects

Seventeen Borders College students have credited Higher National study for their progression to further study and employment in the care sector.

They are preparing to graduate with an HNC in September (the equivalent to the first year of adult nursing academic study) before joining degree programmes, for both first and second-year entry, at Edinburgh Napier, Abertay, Glasgow Caledonian, Stirling and Queen Margaret Universities.

Olivia Brophy (set to begin studying midwifery at Edinburgh Napier this September) said she benefitted from three separate placement opportunities with Peebles district nurses, as well as at Haylodge Hospital in Peebles and Ward 6 at Borders General Hospital.

Although many of the group enrolled onto the HNC following completion of other courses at the college, others, including Emma Park and Mariette Warnock, were already registered nurse bank staff for NHS Borders. Emma and Mariette both have university places waiting for them following the summer – Emma has conditional offers for adult nursing at Edinburgh Napier and Glasgow Caledonian universities, while Mariette will begin midwifery at Edinburgh Napier, with the long-term goal of becoming a health visitor once she has built up experience as a midwife.

z The picture shows the successful students with, far left, Julie Baxter (course tutor) and Evelyn Chelley (lecturer), far right.