Borders College students scoop top prizes at hair and beauty awards

Borders College students proved themselves to be a stylish bunch indeed, afterpicking up awards against competitors from across the country last week.

Hairdressing and fashion make-up students Claire Boyle, Cheryl Johnstone, Zoey Grahame, Brittany Barnes and Baillie Steele went head to head with other finalists from across the UK at the Association of Hairdressers and Therapists contest in Blackpool last Wednesday.

Claire Boyle with Carrie Stormont.

The students entered in to six categories at the annual competition and came away with prizes in each one.

Claire,37, of Selkirk, won the first-year ladies’ commercial blow dry competition, with her model Carrie Stormont, while Cheryl,27, from Hawick, came in at fourth place with her model Jean Brogan,

Zoey,23, of Kelso, won the ladies’ commercial cut and blow dry category with model Rosie Atherton and was also awarded the Sue Bleasedale Bloomin Marvelous Memorial Trophy for the most points in hair and barbering, scoring 148 out of 150.

This has gained her a sponsorship with the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority and she has now been invited to attend next year’s competition in the professional category.

Zoey Grahame, left, with Rosie Atherton.

Heiton student Baillie,19, came third for her 1940s make-up on her model Rachel McDonald and Brittany,23, of Galashiels, placed fourth in the evening style section with model Robyn Hartdegen.

Capping off the Borders’ haul, the college won best overall prize for most points collected on the day.

The ladies competed in the finals having qualified from regional heats held in Edinburgh last month.

Wendy McCutcheon a hairdressing lecturer at Borders College, said: “We were extremely thrilled to come away from the finals with six awards.

“We knew the competition would be tough, with colleges from all over the country competing, so for the students to perform like they did on the day made it such an achievement and we are extremely proud of them.

“A lot of hours and hard work has gone in to this competition from both staff and students over the last few months and results reflect this.

“I would like to thank the students and staff for all their hard work and getting us to where we are.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better result so well done.”