Borders College students make final cut in hair and beauty competition

Five Borders College beauty students are sitting pretty in the national finals of an industry competition after winning through regional heats.

Hairdressing and fashion make-up students Claire Boyle, Cheryl Johnstone, Zoey Grahame, Brittany Barnes and Baillie Steele will now compete in the Association of Hairdressers and Therapists contest final in Blackpool next month.

Going head to head with students from the south of Scotland in the first round of the competition at Edinburgh College’s Granton Campus on February 11, each finished in the top three of their respective categories to book their place in the finals on March 13.

Claire, of Selkirk, won the first-year ladies’ commercial blow dry, with Hawick’s Cheryl named runner-up.

Zoey, of Kelso, won the ladies’ commercial cut and blow dry category, and Brittany, of Galashiels, was second in the evening style section.

Heiton student Baillie came third for 1940s make-up.

Wendy McCutcheon, a hairdressing lecturer at Borders College, said: “We decided it would be a fantastic experience for the students to be part of this competition and also a great opportunity for them to showcase their work.

“We are extremely proud of what the students have achieved and are now looking forward to the finals in Blackpool. Hopefully we can bring back more silverware.“

Brittany, 23, said: “What an experience taking part in the competition was. Everyone involved did brilliantly.

“All the practising and hard work paid off, and the support from everyone involved was amazing.

“I’m so grateful for the whole experience and was delighted to get second place in my category.

“Finals, here we come.”

The students are now preparing for the national finals where they will compete against colleges from all over the UK.