Borders church celebrates 150 years and looks to the future with faith and hope

​A special service has been held to celebrate the unique place a Scottish Borders church has enjoyed at the heart of the community for 150 years.

More than 150 people gathered at Jedburgh Parish Church on Sunday, August 24, to fondly remember the glories of days, as well as looking forward to the future with faith and hope.

The congregation was told that Sarah Cook, a former pharmacist who has spent almost 15 months on probationer placement, was the sole nominee to be the new full-time minister.

The 37-year-old will preach to the congregation of Jedburgh Oxnam Parish Church linked with Ale and Teviot Parish Church this Sunday, September 7, when members will cast their votes.

Sarah Cook (centre), the sole nominee to be the new full-time minister, with her nine-year-old daughter Martha and the Rt Rev Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly.

Rt Rev Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly, was a guest at the anniversary service and made the announcement.

“It was a great day in Jedburgh and so much work went into this celebration to make it such a success,” she said. “There was a display of wedding dresses and christening robes from over the ages, owned and worn by members of the congregation.

“There were beautiful flower arrangements, pictures of previous ministers and displays of church work and projects the congregation is involved in today.”

A number of former Jedburgh ministers were present – Rev Bruce McNicol, Rev John Riddell, Rev Haisley Moore and Rev Stuart McPherson. A piper played outside the church before and after the service, which was followed by a reception in the church hall.

The church was filled with wonderful floral arrangements for the 150th anniversary service, which was attended by more than 150 people.

"The congregation were delighted to hear that Sarah Cook is the sole nominee,” added Mrs Frew.

According to historians, there has probably been Christian worship in Jedburgh for nearly 1,500 years. The Irish missionary saints, Ninian and Columba, were spreading the Christian message in Scotland from the fifth century.

In 1900, the Free Church and the United Presbyterian churches came together as the United Free Church of Scotland. The previous free and secession churches reunited with the Church of Scotland in 1929 and they came together in Jedburgh as Trinity Church, a name which reflected the coming together of three denominations. There were two Church of Scotland congregations in Jedburgh until 2007 when they united as Jedburgh Old and Trinity.

In 2014, the congregation united with Oxnam Kirk to form Jedburgh and Oxnam Parish Church, which at the same time linked with Ale and Teviot United Church. Churches in the town work well in harmony together, sharing ecumenical services, youth work and special celebrations.

There was a display of wedding dresses and christening robes from over the ages, owned and worn by members of the Jedburgh church congregation.

Mrs Cook said: “We had a good turnout at the anniversary service, more than 150 people came and shared communion and great fellowship.

“Historically, the church has been a massive pillar of support to the community, sharing in many events such as the annual Kirkin’ of the Callant, a Jedburgh tradition.

“Going forward, the congregation will continue to faithfully reach out beyond the church walls to make disciples and bring people in.

"Messy Church was reinstated in October 2024 after being abandoned for a long time due to vacancy, and I have been working very closely with St John's Episcopal Church to try and increase the number of children and families coming to church.

Rt Rev Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly, with former Jedburgh ministers, Rev John Riddell (left) and Rev Haisley Moore.

“Last year we had a Christmas tree festival for the first time and more than 1,000 people passed through the doors, which was lovely. We had a big Remembrance Service for the town last year and we are working with Jedburgh Grammar Campus, which has massive potential because we need more young people in the church.”

Mrs Cook – mum to Martha (9) and Henry (6) – said she was delighted that the Moderator personally made the sole nominee announcement.

"I worked with Rosie for six months for discernment during the Covid-19 pandemic and it was her who affirmed my call to ministry," she added.

Mrs Cook grew up in Comber in County Down, Northern Ireland, and she and her husband Gareth moved to the Scottish Borders in 2011 to work as pharmacists.

She holds a BA in Theological Studies, distance learning, from Highland Theological College in Dingwall and did a five-week placement with Mrs Frew at Bowden and Melrose Parish Church, and five weeks at Greenlaw Church, near Duns, with Very Rev Dr Susan Brown.

Mrs Cook said she was originally supposed to do her probation at Greenlaw but when Dr Brown, Moderator of the General Assembly 2018-19, retired, Jedburgh became an option under remote supervision.

“Rosie has been supervising me remotely for nearly 15 months," she explained. “She is such an inspirational woman, has encouraged me greatly and has been an amazing support. Rosie is also a mum so she has had the experience, and understands very well, the juggling act required at times in ministry. To be there for your children and your family but also the need to be there for the Church and the congregation.

"She’s taught me the basic chords on a guitar because I said to her one day that I should learn basic guitar for Messy Church.

“We have just had a great friendship for years and I know that she’s there at the end of the phone if I need her for advice or encouragement. I just think she's fantastic.”