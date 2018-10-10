Borders child sex offender back in UK after being deported from America

A Borders prostitute kicked out of America after having sex with a 14-year-old boy has arrived back in the UK.

Sarah McGill, originally from Selkirk but now living in Church Square in Galashiels, was deported from the US last week after being found guilty in August of lewd or lascivious battery.

The 28-year-old was due to leave the US last month but was arrested for breaching bail terms as she attempted to fly home on September 1.

McGill had been ordered by the court to report to the probation office in Orange County by 3pm on August 30 but failed to show up.

A spokesperson for Glades County Detention Centre in Moore Haven, Florida, confirmed that she was finally deported last week after having been held there for most of last month.

McGill, now facing inclusion on the sex offenders’ register here, is thought to be in London.

The former Edinburgh-based hypnotherapist was arrested at a hotel in Orlando in April after having sex with a 14-year-old boy in return for £340 while working as a prostitute and going by the alias of Sophia Belle.

She originally pleaded not guilty at Orange County Court in Orlando, but later admitted that charge.

The offence is punishable by a prison sentence of up to 15 years, but she was given a three-day jail term, already served, and put on probation for five years – to terminate early upon leaving the country – after striking a plea bargain.