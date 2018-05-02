Borders charity group wins campaign award

The MS Society’s Borders group has been recognised for its work to improve multiple sclerosis services in the region.

Group committee members Judy Eglinton and Mary Douglas were presented with the prize for campaigner of the year at the annual MS Society Awards in London on Saturday.

Morna Simpkins, director of the society for Scotland, said: “I was delighted to see the campaigning achievement of the MS Society Borders Group recognised at the recent MS Society awards and would like to send my congratulations.

“The group have campaigned tirelessly to improve MS services in the area as well as helping to support people affected by the neurological condition.

“More than 11,000 of us in Scotland live with MS. Groups like the MS Society Borders Group play such an important role in providing that local support to help people live as well as possible with MS.”