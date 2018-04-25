Borders careless driving case put on hold for pop star Will Young

Pop star Will Young will have to wait until next month to find out if he is to be banned from the road after admitting careless driving in the Borders.

A man was forced to jump to safety to avoid being struck by a car being driven by the 39-year-old singer.

The A68 near Sorrowlessfield Farm, south of Earlston.

Young was due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced, but at an accelerated hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last week, lawyer Paul Mullen explained that Young lives in London and was unable to attend this week due to work commitments.

A new date has been fixed for Monday, May 28.

Young had previously pleaded guilty by letter at Selkirk Sheriff Court to entering a lay-by in error, having misread the road layout, at excessive speed for the conditions and colliding with a parked vehicle.

The owner of the parked vehicle had to jump clear, and both vehicles were damaged.

The accident happened on the A68 Edinburgh-Darlington road on January 21.

Charged under his full name of William Robert Young, he admitted careless driving at a northbound lay-by close to Sorrowlessfield Farm, south of Earlston, but as he already has 11 points on his licence, one short of triggering a ban, sentence has been deferred for a personal appearance as an accused cannot be disqualified from driving in their absence.

Berkshire-born Young shot to fame by winning the first series of ITV’s Pop Idol in 2002, beating Gareth Gates in its final.

Since then, four of his six studio albums have topped the charts, most recently his sixth and latest, 85% Proof in 2015. He has also notched up four singles chart No 1s, the last being Leave Right Now in 2003.