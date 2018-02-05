Borders cancer centre has 10,000 reasons to be cheerful

The Borders Macmillan Centre has been given a £10,000 boost.

A cheque for that amount was handed over by two newly-appointed vice-chairs of the Friends of the BGH, Lee Myers and Martin Lammie, to Judith Smith, Macmillan nurse consultant and lead clinician for cancer, and staff. The cash will go to the centre’s Give us a Hand, Help us Expand Appeal.

The centre opened in 2003 and there are a number of challenges facing cancer treatment that have inspired the team there to look at how changing the ward environment could help them deliver care, while also enhancing the overall experience for cancer patients in the Borders.

This charitable-funded project will see the existing Borders Macmillan Centre extended and refurbished to provide extra treatment spaces and more flexible space for discreet treatments.

Martin said: “We have a small committee of individuals and would welcome any new members or volunteers who wish to run events to contribute to the fundraising.

“We are lucky to receive support from local groups who specifically raise funds to help the Friends, and donations come from grateful patients and relatives, and those remembering someone who has received care at the BGH from bequests and collections at a funeral as requested by family”.

z Pictured, from left: Lynda Taylor, Louise Lackie, Lee Myers, Judith Smith, Martin Lammie, June Denham and Alan McLaren.