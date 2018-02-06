Borders brewery on top of world after making it onto hit list

Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewing Co has been rated as world class.

The brewery, founded in Kelso in 2010 but based at Tweedbank Industrial Estate since 2015, has been given a place in global review website RateBeer’s list of the top 100 breweries in the world for 2017.

It’s one of only two Scottish breweries featured, the other being BrewDog in Aberdeenshire, and they are among just 10 UK companies given a mention.

The review platform allows 24,000 users around the world to share their opinions on beers they drink, collates those reviews and gives each beer ratings out of 100 based on factors such as style, taste, and aroma.

Tempest’s inclusion on the list follows its success in claiming six prizes at 2017’s Scottish Beer Awards.

Last year also saw it produce 18 new beers, and one of them, All the Leaves are Brown, an imperial brown ale, was named as one of RateBeer’s best new beers.

Tempest Brewing Co founder Gavin Meiklejohn said: “We’ve worked hard for eight years to make the very highest quality of beer. Every award and recognition of the team’s hard work is always fantastic.

“Our RateBeer top 100 global brewery rating is another accolade which we will continue to work extremely hard to replicate year after year.”

The other British brewers featured in the list are Beavertown, Fuller’s and the Kernel in London, along with Buxton in Derbyshire, Cludwater in Manchester, Magic Rock in Huddersfield, Northern Monk in Leeds and Siren in Berkshire.

To see the full list, go to www.ratebeer.com/ratebeerbest/BestBrewers-World2018.asp