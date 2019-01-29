Borders brewery boss fined £400 and given one-year road ban for drink-driving

A Borders brewer has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for drink-driving.

Gavin Meiklejohn, co-founder of Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewing Co, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Tweedbank Drive and on the A6091 Melrose bypass on December 22.

The 42-year-old, of Montgomery Terrace, Gattonside, had a breath-alcohol count of 30 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that police officers saw the accused driving a grey Volkswagen van at 1.11am and their suspicions were aroused after they saw it being reversed into a junction.

He added: “The police pulled over the vehicle, and there was a smell of alcohol coming from him.

“He was very apologetic and told the officers ‘I was stupid’.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said: “He had been in Edinburgh having dinner with friends.

“He had three or four pints and one further one, but after 10pm he was drinking water.

“He tried to get a taxi on his return but couldn’t and went into the industrial estate to get a van from his work.

“He thought he would have been OK but he miscalculated.

“He should have walked despite the dark conditions.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison certified Meiklejohn as being suitable for a rehabilitation course offering the possibility, if completed, of cutting his road ban from a year to nine months.

In addition to being disqualified from driving, he was fined £400.