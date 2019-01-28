Borders braced for snow and ice as Met Office warning issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Borders overnight tonight.

Ice and snow are expected across south and west Scotland between 1am and noon tomorrow, Tuesday, January 29.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Everything west of the A68 has the potential to see some snow overnight.

“Not all areas will see snow but where it does fall then accumulations of 5-10cm on ground above 200m and 1-2cm at lower levels are likely.”

As that snow moves south during the day tomorrow, there is a further yellow warning for the north of England which may affect cross borders routes, particularly on high ground such as the A68 and A697.

Updated travel information will be provided by local radio and the Scottish Borders Council’s social media feeds.

Full details of all the warnings can be found on the Met Office website www.metoffice.gov.uk