Borderers urged to bring treasures to Bowhill for charity valuation day

Borderers who believe they may have some hidden treasures in the attic are being invited to find out their true value at a charity valuation day next month.

Bowhill House and Country Estate is hosting an antiques valuation day with Edinburgh-based specialists Bonhams on Tuesday, March 5 from 10am to 4pm.

Valuations of all things Scottish including pictures, works of art, silver, jewellery, books, furniture, ceramics, glass and arms and armour, will be given and entries will also be accepted for the annual Scottish sale, held on May, 15 in Edinburgh.

Donations of £5 for one item or £10 for three items to support The British Heart Foundation will be accepted.

Bonhams are the only firm of international auctioneers and valuers with a saleroom in Scotland and are market leaders for Scottish art, whisky, sporting artefacts and many other specialist areas of collecting.

The Scottish sale is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary in May. The unique auction is long-established as the premier sale of its type to be held anywhere in the world featuring the very best of Scottish art, from 18th century portraiture to contemporary art, by way of the colourists, Glasgow Boys, Edinburgh School, Eardley and Morrocco. Over the years, Bonhams’ Scottish Sale has featured works by major artists including Maclauchlan Milne, Cursiter, Redpath, Gillies and Hunter..

For further information on the valuation day at Bowhill, near Selkirk, you can email scottishsale@bonhams.com or call 0131 225 2266