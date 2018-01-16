Borderers urged to avoid driving as snow causes disruption

Borderers are being urged to avoid driving unless necessary after heavy snow brought disruption to many of the region’s roads today.

Though forecast well in advance, the first widespread snowfall to hit the Borders this year caused difficulties for traffic in various parts of the region, rendering some roads impassable for parts of the day.

Traffic driving through snow in Kelso's Bridge Street.

The B6358 Dunion Road linking Jedburgh with Denholm was closed, as were the B709 north of Innerleithen and stretches of several minor roads.

The A6088 Hawick-Carter Bar route was all but impassable later on and the A699 from Selkirk to St Boswells was little better.

The A68 between Camptown and Carter Bar was closed due to a lorry jackknifing, and the A72 was also shut due to an accident, but both have since reopened.

Scottish Borders Council emergency planning officer Jim Fraser and Chief Inspector Andy McLean, Police Scotland’s area commander for the Lothians and Borders, have issued a joint statement urging Borderers to stay off the region’s roads unless necessary.

“Due to ongoing heavy snow showers throughout this afternoon, there are a number of issues on various routes across the Scottish Borders,” they said.

“We’re working to clear these as soon as possible.

“However, we would appeal to people to only drive if necessary.

“Further snow showers are forecast this evening, as well as low temperatures, with a risk of ice.

“The council’s focus is on ensuring that the primary network is kept open.

“Anyone who does get stuck in snow, or in a queue of traffic on a route affected by snow, is asked to remain in their vehicle.”

More snow is forecast for the western Borders tomorrow, and a met Office amber warning for snow and ice remains in place for now.