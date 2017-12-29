Borderers’ achievements rewarded in New Year Honours

Five people from the central Borders have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

The list, published every New Year, recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people.

Tessa Tennant also receives an OBE

This year, 1,123 people across the UK have received an award. In the world of celebrity, Strictly judge Darcey Bussell is made a dame, and ageing pop stars Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb are knighted.

However, locally, Borderers have been rewarded for a lifetime of service to the community.

Former convener of Scottish Borders Council, Graham Garvie, has been awarded the OBE for services to local government and to the community in the Borders.

The 75-year-old had given 25 years’ public service before he decided not to stand in the May 4 local elections.

It began in 1985 when he was appointed chief executive of Tweeddale District Council.

When that authority ceased to exist in 1996, Mr Garvie worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth office as an advisor for economic development in the Balkans

before his election as a Lib Dem councillor in 2003 and his subsequent elevation to the figurehead role of convener in 2012.

Earlier this year, the Liberal Democrat was honoured by his party at its annual conference in Aberdeen, when he was presented with the

John Morrison Award foSr “outstanding leadership and dedication in local government”.

Tessa Tennant, who lives in Innerleithen, has also been given the OBE for servies to sustainable investment.

She has worked in the corporate and the not-for-profit worlds for many years.

Among other things, she co-founded The Jupiter Ecology Fund, UK-Social Investment Forum, CDP.net, ASrIA and The Ice Organisation.

She also helped in the early days of the International Interfaith Investor Group. Tessa is a non-executive director of the UK Green Investment Bank, President of The Ice Organisation and Chair of the Global Cool Foundation.

Other Borderers to be recognised include: Ray Entwistle of Lauder, who is awarded the OBE for voluntary and charitable services, particularly to the arts in Scotland; Isabella Halliday of Hawick, who is awarded the MBE for services to charity; and Sandra Plasting of Kelso, who gets the MBE for services to older people and the community of the Borders.

Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell MP, said: “I am pleased to see the New Year Honours 2018 recognise some of Scotland’s most deserving volunteers, community leaders and public figures.

“From the achievements of prominent sporting greats such as Mark Beaumont to the inspirational local heroes of our communities whose tireless dedication, commitment and compassion benefit so many across the length and breadth of Scotland, it is right that we mark their dedication and commitment.

“I congratulate each and every recipient on their award - they truly deserve their recognition today and our thanks and praise for their contribution.”

See the January 4 edition of the Southern Reporter for more information.