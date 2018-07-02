Borderer Sarah McGill denies allegation she raped 14-year-old boy in US

A Borders woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy in the US while working as a prostitute has denied that charge and now faces trial by jury.

Sarah McGill was arrested on Saturday, April 7, at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, after allegedly arranging to meet the teenager for sex via the website quora.com.

Church Square in Galashiels.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old, originally from Selkirk but latterly of Church Square in Galashiels, was paid $480, around £365, by the boy for that liaison.

McGill was subsequently charged with lewd and lascivious battery, an offence also known as statutory rape and carrying a jail sentence of up to 15 years, but was released from Orange County Jail after surrendering her passport and paying a $1,000 bond.

Her attorney, Donald Lykkebak, has now entered a not-guilty plea to that allegation and requested that McGill be tried by jurors.

An arraignment hearing is dueto take place on Thursday, July 19.

McGill, said to have been going by the alias of Sophia Belle, was also ordered not to advertise escort services online or to attempt to make contact with the boy in the meantime.