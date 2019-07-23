Borderer Liz raises £5k with 500 mile pilgrimage

A Darnick fundraiser who walked 500 miles solo across northern Spain in just 35 days has raised more than £5,000 for charity.

Liz Brodie, 61, completed the mammoth pilgrimage-style trek from the Pyrenees to the Atlantic coast in aid of a charity this spring.

Liz Brodie, from Darnick, completes her trek.

Liz’s daughter Caitlin suffers from inflammatory arthritis, so she is walking the Camino de Santiago de Compostela in aid of national charity Scotland Versus Arthritis.

Liz who funding the solo trip herself, said: “The Camino is an ancient pilgrimage route and people walk it for many different reasons often for personal or spiritual purposes

“I walked alone through the four scenic regions of Northern Spain and met with people from over 25 different nationalities along the way and sharing stories and experiences was one of the many joys of the journey.

“The generosity and encouragement of family ,friends and the local community has been astonishing and sustained motivation through the more challenging stretches of the walk so a huge thank you to all who made this such a wonderful and successful effort”

A former mental health nursing lecturer at Edinburgh Napier University, Liz now guest lectures at Borders College in Galashiels, following her retirement in August 2017.

She took more than month off from that to complete the 500-mile trek from Saint Jean Pied de Port, at the foot of the Pyrenees, to Santiago, Galicia, staying in pilgrimage hostels along the way.

Liz and her husband Bruce, who works at Scottish Borders Council, have lived in Darnick for 26 years.

Their daughter Caitlin is studying history and social policy at Glasgow University, and her brother Callum, 27, also lives and works in Glasgow.

“Arthritis has had a big impact on Caitlin’s young life,” Liz added. “She has become really resilient and has learnt to deal with it very well.”

Anyone who can help Liz hit her fundraising target can visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liz-brodie1