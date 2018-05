A 40-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 190 hours’ unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after he admitted producing cannabis at his remote Borders home.

Andrew Robson also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class-B drug at East Nisbet Farm Cottages in the hamlet of Nisbet between July 1 and September 6 last year.

Robson was also fined £800.