Borderer fined £200 after admitting airgun offence

A 39-year-old man has been fined £200 after admitting having an airgun without a proper certificate.

Scott Thomson, now living at Broomilees Road in Darnick, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at a house in Priors Road, Jedburgh, on March 18.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that police officers were at the house for an unrelated matter when it was mentioned that there was an air weapon in an upstairs bedroom.

He added that the gun had been found in Thomson’s mother’s attic and put in a cupboard and forgotten about.

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said: “It slipped his mind.”