Borderer denies trying to sell tiger’s head and leopard claw

A Borders business boss is set to go on trial accused of offering to sell or buy parts of endangered animals over the internet.

Richard Wales, said to be a conservation consultant, is alleged to have offered for sale a tiger’s head, skull and claws, as well as an Asian black bear’s skin and a leopard claw.

He is also charged with trying to purchase ivory and an Asian black bear’s skin on internet auction site eBay.

Wales, 48, denies 10 alleged breaches of the 1997 Control of Trade in Endangered Species Act at his home in Tweedside Road, Newtown, in 2014 and 2015.

A trial date has been set for Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 19, with an intermediate hearing on Monday, March 12.