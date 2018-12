A man has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder.

Barry Smart, 33, is accused of assaulting a man aged 35 to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

He also faces charges of possession of a controlled drug and police assault.

Smart, of Crosshill, Chirnside, made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again this Friday, December 21.